Celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi and his business manager wife, Mridula Tripathi, are all set to take a heartfelt leap into theatre production with their newly formed banner Roopkatha Rangmanch. Their first production, a musical comedy titled Lailaaj, will also mark the stage debut of their daughter Aashi Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi and wife Mridula enter theatre production with Lailaaj; daughter Aashi makes stage debut

Written, directed, composed, and lyrically driven by Faiz Mohammed Khan, Lailaaj promises a refreshing blend of humour, music, and heartwarming storytelling. The musical will be staged on the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd of this month at Rangshila Theatre in Mumbai, giving audiences an exciting new theatrical experience.

For Pankaj Tripathi, whose journey began on the stage long before cinema embraced him, this maiden production holds a deeply personal significance. Theatre, he says, is his “first love,” and returning to it as a producer feels like life coming full circle.

Speaking emotionally about this new beginning, Pankaj Tripathi shared, “Roopkatha Rangmanch is not just a production house for us, it is an emotional extension of our roots. My journey as an actor began on the stage, in the simplicity of backstage chaos, borrowed costumes, and the magic of performing for a live audience. Theatre has taught me sincerity, patience, emotion, and discipline. Whatever I am today, I owe a large part of it to those early years under the spotlight and in the wings. When Mridula and I decided to start our own banner, I felt a strong desire that our first production must honour the medium that shaped me. 'Lailaaj' is our humble tribute to theatre, to the craft, and to every artist who finds their truth on stage."

Pankaj further adds, "What makes this even more special is that our daughter, Aashi, is making her stage debut with this musical. As a father, I feel immense pride; as an actor, I feel a deep sense of responsibility; and as a producer, I feel the excitement of creating something meaningful. Watching her rehearse, struggle, improve, and shine reminds me of my own early days. Aashi’s debut in Lailaaj is not just a moment for our family, it is a reminder that every artist must fall in love with the process, and theatre is the purest place for that love to grow. I hope the audience showers the same warmth, curiosity, and encouragement on this play as they have always given me.”

Sharing her thoughts on stepping into production, Mridula Tripathi added, “Roopkatha Rangmanch was born out of a shared dream to preserve and promote stories that touch the heart. Theatre has always been close to our lives, and choosing a musical comedy like Lailaaj felt like the perfect beginning. This play represents joy, chaos, music, and human emotion in its simplest yet most beautiful form. As a mother, watching Aashi prepare for her debut has been a profoundly moving experience. And as a producer, I am thrilled to bring a project like this to the stage, a project that celebrates creativity, teamwork, and the timeless charm of live performance. We believe Lailaaj will resonate with audiences of all ages, and we are excited to present our first production to the world with so much love and sincerity.”

With a talented team, an original musical format, and the emotional energy of a family legacy being carried forward, Roopkatha Rangmanch’s Lailaaj is poised to charm theatre lovers in Mumbai and beyond.

