The next 35-40 days will be significant for Kartik Aaryan for more than one reason. The teaser of his highly awaited film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, will be unveiled on November 22, on his birthday; the romcom will be released on December 25. In the midst of the promotion of this romcom, co-starring Ananya Panday, Kartik also has one more commitment, and this one is more personal. Bollywood Hungama has learned that his sister, Dr Kritika Tiwari, will get engaged three weeks from now.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Dr Kritika will get engaged in their hometown, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The exact dates are kept a secret by the family but it’s expected to be in the first week of December. The family has already begun preparations. Kartik dotes on his sister and he’s over the moon over this development. He has meticulously planned his schedule for next month to ensure that he’s fully there for his family on this important occasion and at the same time, his work doesn’t suffer as well.”

Kartik Aaryan’s lovely bond with Kritika Tiwari is known, as evident by their pictures, especially during Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj. Both gave a rare interview together to Bombay Times on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in August 2024. Kartik Aaryan, in this interview, said, “I have to say, having a sister is a blessing and it’s sonay pe suhaga if she becomes your best friend. Sisters are the best secret keepers. Even today, I have that comfort with Kittu where I share everything with her.”

He also stated, “Whenever I’m going through something personal or having a bad day, she is my go-to person because just by talking to her or spending some time with her, things start looking better. She is younger but wiser than me…she is my cheerleader, but she is also honest about her thoughts and feedback.”

Dr Kritika Tiwari revealed, “We are poles apart as individuals. I am more outdoorsy, loud and talkative, and he’s mostly quiet, composed and a workaholic. As much as I appreciate how hardworking he is, I do wish he could find ways to let go and chill a little bit more.”

She added, “When he went to college and I was in Bhopal doing my MBBS, I would write him letters every year. As much as I missed celebrating Raksha Bandhan together, writing Rakhi letters to him became one of my favourite things to do.”

