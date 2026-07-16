Tamannaah Bhatia has officially begun shooting for Ragini 3, sharing a Day 1 clapboard photo as the Balaji Motion Pictures horror film goes on floors.

Tamannaah Bhatia has officially kicked off the shoot for Ragini 3. On July 15, 2026, the actress took to her Instagram Stories to announce that filming for the much-awaited horror entertainer has begun.

Ragini 3 begins filming: Tamannaah Bhatia kicks off shoot with Instagram update

In the picture shared by Tamannaah, she can be seen holding the film's clapboard while smiling on set. The slate confirms that production has commenced, with "Day 01" marked on the board along with the shoot date of July 15, 2026. The clapboard also lists producer Shobha Kapoor, co-producers Amar Talwar and Kumar Taurani, director Shashanka Ghosh, and director of photography Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti, officially signalling the start of the film's production.

Film overcame casting and production hurdles before going on floors

Ragini 3 has been making headlines since its early development. Reports initially suggested that Nora Fatehi had been considered for the lead role. However, she reportedly exited the project in September 2025 because of scheduling commitments, including an international shoot in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, reports claimed that the film had been put on hold after director Sahir Raza stepped away from directing due to scheduling conflicts. Soon after, the makers officially unveiled the project with Tamannaah Bhatia and Junaid Khan as the lead pair.

The film will now be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh, while Sahir Raza continues to remain creatively associated with the project.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd., Ragini 3 has already generated considerable buzz among moviegoers. The makers have described the project as a "Date Night Horror," although story details and the rest of the cast have been kept under wraps.

Also Read: Inside Tamannaah Bhatia’s “memorable day in Bangkok” featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa!

More Pages: Ragini 3 Box Office Collection

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