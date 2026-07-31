Raghav Juyal has denied rumours about his role in Shah Rukh Khan's King, calling them false while teasing the film's unique story and his new look.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King continues to generate buzz, with fresh rumours about its storyline and characters surfacing almost every week. The latest speculation claimed that actor Raghav Juyal would portray the younger version of one of the film's principal antagonists. However, the actor has now dismissed the reports, calling them "completely false."

Raghav Juyal to play an antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s King alongside Abhishek Bachchan? Actor BREAKS SILENCE: “Aisa kuch nahi hai”

Raghav, who is currently seen in Bhai Tera Star Hai and is also part of King, addressed the rumours during a recent interview while teasing that the film's story is unlike anything audiences have been speculating.

Raghav Juyal calls the reports “absolutely false”

Speaking to Movie Talkies, Raghav was asked about rumours surrounding his character in the Siddharth Anand directorial. Without revealing details about his role, the actor made it clear that the circulating reports were inaccurate.

Responding to claims that he would play a younger version of a villain, Raghav said, "Yeh bilkul, sarasar jhoot bol rahe hai. Kyunki, aisa kuch nahi hai. It's a very different thing. It's a very different story and a very unique plot. Woh jab film dekhenge aap, tabhi aapko uska ilm hoga ki kya hai woh kya nahi."

Raghav Juyal says his look for King is completely different

Although Raghav chose not to reveal specifics about his character, he hinted that both the film and his appearance would surprise viewers. "It's a very unique film. The way they are taking the shots. Siddharth sir jo kar rahe hai isme, it's a very different thing. Mera look bhi, jaise har film mein alag hota hai, isme bhi bilkul different hai," he said.

His comments suggest that director Siddharth Anand is attempting something visually and narratively distinct with the highly anticipated project.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King stars Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the lead roles. The action thriller also features an ensemble cast that includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Jackie Shroff and Raghav Juyal.

The film is one of the most awaited Bollywood releases of the year and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 24, 2026.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal reveals he was dropped from a film after hero objected to his casting; says, “That really hurt me”

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