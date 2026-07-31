The makers of Ragini MMS 3 have expanded the film's ensemble cast by bringing in RJ Mahvash for a significant role. Sources reveal that Mahvash has already begun filming for the upcoming supernatural thriller, which is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh. Known for films such as Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, Shashanka is reportedly steering the project as a "date night thriller" that blends horror, suspense, and entertainment.

RJ Mahvash joins Ragini MMS 3; shooting underway

With Mahvash joining the project, the cast now includes Aayush Sharma, Junaid Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Nargis Fakhri. The film is expected to feature an intriguing mix of suspense, humour, and supernatural elements, marking a fresh direction for the popular Ragini MMS franchise.

According to Times Entertainment, the report suggest that Nargis Fakhri will portray a police officer in the film. Unlike the earlier instalments, which combined horror with erotic themes, Ragini MMS 3 is said to place greater emphasis on supernatural horror. The makers are reportedly focusing on creating a chilling atmosphere filled with eerie moments, suspense, and frightening sequences, moving away from the franchise's previous formula.

The project, however, faced delays before finally getting back on track. It was initially scheduled to begin filming in January but encountered an unexpected setback after director Sahir Raza stepped away due to scheduling conflicts related to his commitments to a Netflix series. His exit temporarily stalled production and raised questions about the future of the long-awaited third instalment.

The film gained renewed momentum when Shashanka Ghosh took over as director. His appointment helped revive the project, allowing production to resume smoothly. The makers are now reportedly working towards completing the film for a theatrical release later this year.

The Ragini MMS franchise has built a loyal fan base over the years through its signature blend of horror, supernatural themes, and found-footage-style storytelling. With a revamped creative approach, a new director, and an expanded cast, Ragini MMS 3 aims to open a new chapter for the franchise. As filming progresses, audiences can expect more updates regarding the film's cast, storyline, and release in the months ahead.

Also Read: “The vibe on set was effortless, fun, and felt like home,” RJ Mahvash as she speaks about her debut in Pyar Paisa Profit

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