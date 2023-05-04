Avantika Dasani, daughter of the Maine Pyar Kiya Star Bhagyashree, made her web debut last year with the ZEE5 Mithya, which also starred Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chatterjee. She is now all set to make her Bollywood film debut with the unusually titled U Shape Ki Gully. Directed by Avinash Das and produced by Yadhunath Films, the movie also stars Vivaan Shah.

As per the makers, they auditioned several actors for the character of Shabnam before they met Avantika. “They immediately witnessed the spark in her eyes while she was listening to the story of the movie and also the details of her character. Not only did she show the conviction but also asked questions regarding her character in the film. She thrived to enter the character and learnt and evolved inside out. This was the way Avantika was auditioned and selected for the movie. The character of Shabnam not only needed good looks but also someone who was very sharp in her actions,” said a statement by the makers.

As far as the casting of Vivaan is concerned, the statement added, “For the story like this the producer and director needed actors who were not only good but also had conviction for the story. So, Vivaan Shah became the first choice for Hariya.” The film will also star Jaaved Jaaferi in the role of Mirza.

U Shape Ki Gully is directed by Avinash Das. He has previously helmed the movie Anaarkali Of Aarah and was one of the directors on the Netflix web series She. The movie will go on floors in the first week of May in Lucknow.

