Actress Mahira Khan, who had made her debut in India with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress took to Instagram to share the news. She is currently in self-isolation and urged everyone to wear a mask.

Mahira Khan took to Instagram and wrote, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It's been rough but it will be ok soon, Inshallah. Please please wear a mask and follow other sops - for your sake and others. P.S Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Mahira Khan is a quite popular Pakistani actress. She became a household name after starring opposite Fawad Khan in the TV serial Humsafar. The two of them will reunite in the movie, The Legend of Maula Jatt.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.