Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Rohit Saraf among others to star in Netflix anthology love story Feels Like Ishq

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix today announced an array of cutest love stories with Feels Like Ishq releasing on July 23, 2021. The series stars Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, and Skand Thakur.

The anthology series revolves around love which tends to stumble upon you at any place, any time, and definitely when you least expect it. Well, this is what makes the world a better place and your journey worthwhile!


Feels Like Ishq is helmed by none other than Directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar in collaboration with Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV.

ALSO READ: Radhika Madan takes her first dose of COVID vaccine, urges all to take precaution at vaccination centers

