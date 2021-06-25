Netflix today announced an array of cutest love stories with Feels Like Ishq releasing on July 23, 2021. The series stars Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chug, Mihir Ahuja, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Saba Azad, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Zayn Khan, Neeraj Madhav, Tanya Maniktala, and Skand Thakur.

The anthology series revolves around love which tends to stumble upon you at any place, any time, and definitely when you least expect it. Well, this is what makes the world a better place and your journey worthwhile!



Feels Like Ishq is helmed by none other than Directors Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar and Devrath Sagar in collaboration with Mutant Films and Awesomeness TV.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.