Last Updated 02.11.2019 | 10:38 AM IST

RADHE: Disha Patani says working with Salman Khan after Bharat is dream come true

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After much speculation, it was confirmed on November 1st that Disha Patani is now the leading lady in Salman Khan‘s next movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Disha Patani, who was seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat, said that this is a dream come true for her. She said that Salman has always been an inspiration to her. While working with him in Bharat was a dream come true for her, working again in Radhe is exciting too. Disha Patani said that she will get to learn a lot from Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva. The actress revealed they have been helpful and supportive. She is excited for Radhe.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is reportedly the remake of the Korean movie, The Outlaws which released in 2017. It was directed by Kang Yoon-sung and starred Ma Dong-Seok and Yoon Kye-Sang.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Malang and Ekta Kapoor‘s next KTina.

