After much speculation, it was confirmed on November 1st that Disha Patani is now the leading lady in Salman Khan‘s next movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Disha Patani, who was seen alongside Salman Khan in Bharat, said that this is a dream come true for her. She said that Salman has always been an inspiration to her. While working with him in Bharat was a dream come true for her, working again in Radhe is exciting too. Disha Patani said that she will get to learn a lot from Salman Khan and Prabhu Dheva. The actress revealed they have been helpful and supportive. She is excited for Radhe.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is reportedly the remake of the Korean movie, The Outlaws which released in 2017. It was directed by Kang Yoon-sung and starred Ma Dong-Seok and Yoon Kye-Sang.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in Malang and Ekta Kapoor‘s next KTina.