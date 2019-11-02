Joining hands to fight against climate change, actress Bhumi Pednekar along with hundreds of Mumbaikars came out on the streets of Bandra recently for a silent protest march asking for climate justice.

The Fridays For Future Mumbai chapter had school children, climate activists, elderly people and youngsters holding placards with slogans against Climate Change. Bhumi Pednekar, who recently launched her pan India campaign – Climate Warrior, which raises awareness on Environment Conservation and Global Warming was seen leading the protest along with the youth of the city. Bhumi also spoke about how during her childhood they were told about the issue of climate change that has actually becoming a reality now. She spoke about how Mumbai is her home and that we all have to act now to bring about a positive change.

She says, “Each one of us has to save our planet, our environment. We are all #ClimateWarriors and I salute the commendable work that Fridays For Future has been doing to propagate the message of climate conservation. I recently participated in the peaceful strike that was hosted by them to stand up for climate justice and it was an eye-opening experience for me to hear how socially conscious our next generation is and how fiercely protective they are about their future and environment. It is our responsibility to leave a better planet for our future generations and we have to make this happen. Let’s STAND UP and take action NOW!!”