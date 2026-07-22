The iconic talk show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is set to return with a new season on Zee 5. This time, actor R. Madhavan will step in as the host, taking forward the legacy of the show that was originally helmed by the late Farooq Shaikh.

R. Madhavan to host Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 as iconic talk show returns on Zee 5

According to the makers, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 will feature conversations with personalities who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The new season aims to explore their personal journeys, relationships and defining moments beyond their public achievements.

Speaking about hosting the show, Madhavan said, "Today, we have unprecedented access to the lives of people we admire. We know what they do, where they go, and what they share, but we rarely get to know who they truly are. That's what makes Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai so relevant even today."

He also reflected on the legacy of the original series and its former host. "The original show, under Farooq Shaikh, created a rare space for honest, deeply human conversations that celebrated the person beyond the public persona. To carry forward a legacy like that is both an honour and a responsibility," he said.

Madhavan added that the makers hope to retain the essence of the original while making it relevant for today's audience. "As Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai returns on Zee 5, our endeavour is to preserve the soul of the original while making it resonate with today's audiences. This season, we'll bring together extraordinary personalities and legends who have taken India to the global stage, while uncovering the defining moments, relationships and untold stories that shaped their journeys because beyond every achievement and every headline is a human story waiting to be told, and those are the stories that truly stay with us," he concluded.

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Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0 is slated to premiere soon on Zee 5.

Also Read: R Madhavan starrer G.D.N cleared by CBFC with U/A certificate

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