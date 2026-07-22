Arijit Singh's team clarified that he has not returned to playback singing and is only completing projects signed before his retirement.

The release of ‘Yeh Awarapan,’ one of the songs from Awarapan 2, led many fans to wonder whether Arijit Singh had reversed his decision to retire from playback singing. However, the singer's team has now clarified that he has not made a comeback and is only fulfilling commitments made before his retirement announcement earlier this year.

Has Arijit Singh returned to playback singing? Team clarifies after Yeh Awarapan release

According to The Print, Arijit Singh's manager dismissed the speculation, stating that the singer is not taking up new playback projects.

"He is just completing the projects that were finalised before the retirement was announced. Arijit isn't doing a comeback in playback singing. These are old commitments," the manager told the publication.

Retirement announcement sparked surprise

In January, Arijit Singh surprised fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing. Despite the announcement, his voice has continued to feature in several songs released over the past few months, leading to repeated speculation that he had changed his decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arijit Singh (@arijitsingh)

The latest round of rumours surfaced after ‘Yeh Awarapan’ from Awarapan 2 was released on Tuesday. Many fans believed the song marked the singer's return to playback music.

Meanwhile, ‘Yeh Awarapan’ has received a mixed response from listeners. Expectations surrounding the soundtrack of Awarapan 2 were particularly high, considering the enduring popularity of the original film's music, which continues to enjoy a loyal fan following years after its release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia)

Also Read: Arijit Singh returns for Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 title track ‘Yeh Awarapan’, song to release on July 21

More Pages: Awarapan 2 Box Office Collection

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