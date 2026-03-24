Dhurandhar The Revenge has once again landed in controversy after a Shiv Sena leader filed a complaint objecting to a scene featuring R. Madhavan. The objection concerns a sequence in which Madhavan’s character, Intelligence Bureau Director Ajay Sanyal, is seen around the time he recites lines from the sacred Dasam Granth. The complainant has alleged that the portrayal hurt Sikh religious sentiments and showed disrespect towards Guru Gobind Singh and Gurbani.

R Madhavan clarifies Dhurandhar The Revenge controversy over Dasam Granth scene: “We stand with the entire Sikh community”

Responding to the concerns, Madhavan shared a clarification video on Instagram, stating that there was a misunderstanding regarding the scene and that no disrespect was intended.

R Madhavan issues clarification

In the video message, Madhavan thanked audiences for the support received by the film’s team and addressed the controversy directly. He said the team had recently learned that some viewers were hurt by the perception that he was smoking while reciting lines from the Dasam Granth.

He explained that filmmaker Aditya Dhar had instructed him to extinguish the cigarette well before delivering the lines in the scene. According to Madhavan, the intention was to ensure that neither smoke nor a cigarette appeared on screen while the sacred verse was being recited.

Madhavan added that viewers would notice there was no smoke visible in the frame during the moment in question and that the cigarette had already been put out earlier in the sequence. He emphasised that the makers were aware of the sensitivity of the material and had taken care not to hurt religious sentiments.

He also reiterated his respect for the Sikh community, stating that he has always held their traditions in high regard. The actor said he routinely visits the Golden Temple ahead of his film releases and stressed that there was never any intention to offend anyone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Madhavan further clarified that while his character is shown as a smoker in the film, the cigarette appears only at the beginning of the scene and is not present during the recitation itself.

Complaint filed over the sequence

The controversy began after a Shiv Sena leader raised objections to the sequence and filed a complaint, alleging that the portrayal showed disrespect towards Guru Gobind Singh and the Dasam Granth. The complaint argued that the depiction was inappropriate and hurt religious sentiments.

Also Read: R Madhavan reacts to the praise showered by Allu Arjun on him and Dhurandhar: The Revenge; calls it ‘super super special’ at a pivotal moment

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