Actor Arjun Rampal, who is currently drawing attention for his performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge, has been announced as the lead of Billionaire, an upcoming original series from Amazon MX Player. The project was officially unveiled at the Amazon Ads event Connected Worlds in Mumbai.

Arjun Rampal teams up with Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal for Amazon MX Player original Billionaire

Directed by Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal, the series is written by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner Almighty Motion Picture. The announcement marks another addition to Amazon MX Player’s growing slate of original programming.

A story about ambition and power

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly changing India, Billionaire follows the rise of a powerful business magnate who reshapes the rules to build an empire driven by ambition and influence. As his success grows, the story explores how the same forces that help him rise begin to impact his personal and professional world.

Speaking about the announcement, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, said, "Billionaire is a story about ambition, power, and the cost of success. Unveiling the series at the Amazon Ads event marks a significant milestone for us, setting the tone for the next phase of our originals journey. Collaborating with filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and Robbie Grewal brings strong creative depth and vision to the project, while Arjun Rampal adds gravitas and intensity to this compelling character. At Amazon MX Player, we remain committed to building a slate of original stories that are engaging, accessible, and free for audiences across the country."

Arjun Rampal on joining the series

Arjun Rampal also shared his excitement about leading the show, describing the role as one that does not come along often. He said, "Working with the incredible Hansal Mehta & Robbie Grewal has been a dream come true and I can’t believe it's going to be fulfilled soon. It feels great to have the fabulous team at Amazon MX Player making this journey even more special. The preparation starts soon, I am soaking into the world, getting to know the character better and really gearing up for something will be a very rewarding journey. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for the audiences."

Billionaire will stream exclusively on Amazon MX Player and will be available free to audiences across mobile devices, connected televisions, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV and Airtel Xstream.

Also Read: Arjun Rampal opens up on witnessing 26/11, calls ‘Dhurandhar’ his “Revenge”

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