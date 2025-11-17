The upcoming war epic 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar as Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, has landed in a legal debate just days before its scheduled release. The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the film’s name be changed to ‘120 Vir Ahir’ to better honor the Ahir soldiers who fought in the historic Battle of Rezang La.

Punjab and Haryana HC declines PIL seeking name change for 120 Bahadur

Court Questions Sensitivity Over Movie Title

During the hearing, Chief Justice Sheel Nagu addressed petitioners from Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha and families of those who died in action, expressing surprise at the insistence on a name change. “Why are you so sensitive about what name should carry, whether a film should be named so and so? Bravery of soldiers will be seen in that 3 hour or 2-and-a-half hour movie,” the Chief Justice remarked, emphasizing that cinematic portrayal honors all 120 men.

Petitioners Argue for Collective Recognition

Petitioners alleged the film singularly glorifies Major Singh, eclipsing the regimental identity and collective sacrifice of 117 Ahir soldiers who fought alongside him, citing constitutional concerns over equality and accurate remembrance. The plea argued, “No single name or face may justly monopolize the laurels that rightfully belong to the entire brotherhood of the fallen.”

Producers and Defence Argue Film's Integrity

Advocate Abhinav Sood, representing producers Excel Entertainment, countered that both the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) and the Defence Ministry cleared the film. Sood stressed the PIL was premature, based solely on a three-minute trailer, and assured the court of comprehensive acknowledgment within the movie’s credits and narrative.

The Union government assured the court that representations against the release are under consideration and will be decided within two days. In response, the High Court disposed of the petition, granting liberty to revisit the matter if further grievances arise after the release.

120 Bahadur dramatizes the infamous 1962 Indo-China battle at Rezang La, fought by Charlie Company—a unit comprised predominantly of Ahir soldiers under Major Singh’s command. The film’s release is set for November 21 and promises to showcase acts of heroism, endurance, and camaraderie at altitudes of 18,000 feet and subzero temperatures.

