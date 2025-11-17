The makers of Sholay have officially announced the release date of the newly restored 4K version of the 1975 classic. The film, featuring director Ramesh Sippy’s originally intended ending, will arrive in theatres on December 12, 2025, marking the first time Indian audiences will see the climax exactly as it was envisioned five decades ago.

Sholay’s original ending finally set for release; restored version to hit theatres on December 12, 2025

This announcement comes shortly after veteran actor Dharmendra, who headlined the iconic film alongside Amitabh Bachchan, was discharged from the hospital following a recent health scare. The actor is currently recovering at home.

The restored version of Sholay has been created by the Film Heritage Foundation in collaboration with Sippy Films. The team sourced a rare colour reversal print from London, located the original camera negatives, and even recovered long-lost deleted scenes from a warehouse in Mumbai. The result is a 4K restoration that returns the film to its original 70mm format.

The film made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) earlier this year and is set for its Australian debut at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney (IFFS) in October. With the newly announced India release, the restoration is now headed for a wide audience.

The Original Ending, Five Decades Later

One of the biggest draws of this version is the reinstatement of the original climax, where Thakur kills Gabbar Singh—an ending that had been altered due to censorship restrictions during the Emergency.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama last month, Ramesh Sippy explained the circumstances that led to the change. “In 1975, it was the time of the Emergency. So, we couldn’t argue too much. But the end that I put in had to be shot at the last minute,” he said. “This changed climax was the same ending that took place in every film at that time. The police comes and says, ‘Ruk jaao’! It was a typical ending. That’s what I didn’t like; there was no other reason.”

He added with humour, “The Censor officials stressed that ‘He’s an officer. He should not be taking the law into his own hands'. Actually, I can’t say hands as he didn’t have any.”

With the restored version now set for a December 12 release, audiences will have the chance to revisit Sholay in a form that honours its scale, craft, and original creative vision.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ramesh Sippy SLAMS high ticket prices in theatres: “If Sholay had released in today’s times, minimum ticket price would have been Rs. 200; it WOULDN’T have got repeat audience”

More Pages: Sholay Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.