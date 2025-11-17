The Da-Bangg tour in Qatar delivered an unexpectedly entertaining moment when Salman Khan came face-to-face with his onstage “duplicate,” played by comedian and actor Sunil Grover. Fans were delighted to witness the humorous encounter, which quickly went viral across social media platforms.

When Salman Khan met his ‘duplicate’: Sunil Grover’s hilarious impersonation steals the show at Da-Bangg tour, watch

The segment unfolded when host Maniesh Paul brought Salman on stage and teased that someone special was approaching from the other end. Sunil Grover then walked in, fully dressed in black and mirroring Salman’s signature style and swagger. His exaggerated walk and confident demeanour instantly amused the audience—and Salman himself, who smiled as he observed Sunil’s playful impersonation.

For a few light-hearted seconds, the two walked around each other, creating a moment that had the crowd cheering and laughing. Salman's bodyguard Shera eventually stepped in and gently escorted Sunil offstage, while Salman chuckled and continued with the show.

How the Internet Reacted

Once the clip surfaced online, fans flooded the comments with humorous reactions. One user wrote, “He is more Salman than actual Salman,” while another commented, “Epic moment! Sunil Grover too good yaar.”

Some fans also recalled Sunil’s previous impersonations of the superstar on The Kapil Sharma Show, noting how surreal it felt to watch a similar moment unfold in real life. The interaction stirred nostalgic laughter and showcased Sunil’s longstanding ability to mimic Salman with uncanny accuracy.

More Highlights from the Da-Bangg Tour

In addition to Salman and Sunil’s viral moment, stars like Tamannaah Bhatia, Stebin Ben, and Jacqueline Fernandez were part of the Qatar event. Another video from the show featured Salman dancing to ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ with Tamannaah Bhatia. The duo performed a soft, romantic segment on stage, dressed in coordinated black and red outfits, which once again captured the internet’s attention.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. The actor will portray an Army officer in the film, which revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. The project also stars Chitrangada Singh and is currently in production, with a planned release in 2026.

Also Read: Salman Khan drops hilarious backstage stretch from Da-Bangg tour prep; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.