Since Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman visited Pune, he has been constantly in the headlines. For the unversed, Rahman was in the city for a concert along with the 19-year-old Tazakistani singer Abdu Rozik. However, there was a bit of controversy. During the concert in Pune on April 30, the police arrived at the venue and instructed the performers to stop the show, citing that the concert had exceeded the permissible 10 pm time limit for noise pollution.

Pune cop who stopped AR Rahman’s concert speaks out; gives a detailed account of incident

Though AR Rahman and the police department have already clarified the matter, the inspector, who stopped the show, talked about it in detail. In an interview with Pune Mirror, the cop said, “I do not want to give any more comments. Anyway, as a police officer, I am not supposed to give interviews to the media. The Supreme Court has set a deadline of 10 pm after which no loud music is allowed to be played.”

Speaking further, he also clarified that he’d tried approaching the organisers first and that he walked onto the stage only after they didn’t respond. He asserted, “I tried to contact the organisers but they did not respond. Therefore, I had to go onto the stage and ask Rahman and other performers to stop the music. I had no option as it was past the permissible time.”

As mentioned above, earlier, AR Rahman reacted to the incident with a post on his social media handle. He had written, “Did we all just have the ‘Rockstar’ moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more… Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride;).”

