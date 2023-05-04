Korean skincare giant Laneige has recently announced its partnership with Athiya Shetty, appointing her as the brand's inaugural ambassador in India.

Owing to her acumen of all things beauty, Athiya Shetty recently onboarded as the brand face for the Korean beauty brand Laneige. Korean skincare giant Laneige has recently announced its partnership with Athiya Shetty, appointing her as the brand's inaugural ambassador in India. The company stated that Athiya's fashion sensibility perfectly embodies its core belief of 'embracing the inner radiance'. In her role, she will endorse Laneige's skincare range to promote the brand's philosophy.

Paul Lee, the managing director and country head of AmorePacific Group India, the company that owns the brand here, expressed his excitement by stating, "We extend a warm welcome to the vivacious and multi-talented actor as our inaugural brand ambassador. Our core philosophy is centred around the idea that beauty encompasses not only one's appearance but also one's character and potential to bring positive change to the world. Ms. Shetty embodies our values of beauty and is an obvious choice to represent our brand."

Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director and Head of Marketing and Training, expressed, "Considering the actor's eminence and sway in the Indian market, combined with her sincere rapport with fans and followers, she is undoubtedly the most suitable candidate to represent our brand. We aim to introduce fresh campaigns demonstrating our dedication to innovation and water science. With her involvement, we are certain that we can make a lasting impression on the Indian beauty industry."

Athiya Shetty's induction as Laneige's brand ambassador, and the first-ever Indian actress to hold this position, has elevated the industry to a state of pride.

