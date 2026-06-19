The acclaimed choreographer, actor, and filmmaker has opted for MG’s premium electric MPV, known for its luxury-focused features and advanced technology.

Prabhu Deva has added a new luxury vehicle to his collection. The celebrated choreographer, actor, filmmaker, and producer recently took delivery of the MG M9 Presidential Limousine, MG SELECT’s flagship electric MPV, at his residence.

Prabhu Deva adds a new luxury ride to his garage; takes delivery of MG M9 Presidential Limousine

Expected to be priced around Rs. 70 lakh, the MG M9 is positioned as a premium offering in the luxury electric mobility segment. Known for its spacious cabin and chauffeur-driven appeal, the vehicle comes equipped with a range of high-end features designed to enhance passenger comfort.

Among its standout features are Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, eight massage modes, heating and ventilation functions, along with intelligent armrest controls. The vehicle also includes a dual sunroof, ambient lighting, Cognac Brown leather upholstery, and a 13-speaker premium sound system with a subwoofer and amplifier. On the exterior, the MG M9 sports a bold trapezoidal grille, split LED headlamps, waterfall-inspired taillights, and 19-inch ContiSeal tyres.

Safety remains a key focus, with the electric MPV featuring seven airbags, Level 2 ADAS technology, and five-star safety ratings from both EURO NCAP and ANCAP. The vehicle delivers 245 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque.

Prabhu Deva’s latest purchase comes amid a career that has spanned more than three decades across Indian cinema. Having worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films, he is widely recognized for his contributions as a choreographer, actor, and director.

Over the years, he has choreographed numerous popular songs and earned two National Film Awards for Best Choreography. In 2019, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the field of art and dance.

Apart from his work as a performer, Prabhu Deva has also enjoyed success as a filmmaker. He directed several commercially successful films, including Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, and Singh Is Bliing, among others. As an actor, he has been part of films such as Kaadhalan, Minsara Kanavu, VIP, and Kaathala Kaathala.

With the addition of the MG M9 Presidential Limousine to his garage, Prabhu Deva joins the growing list of celebrities opting for luxury electric vehicles, reflecting the increasing popularity of premium EVs in India.

Also Read: Prabhu Deva sells two Mahalaxmi apartments for Rs 14.80 crores: Report

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