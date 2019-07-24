Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.07.2019 | 3:16 PM IST

Pulkit Samrat joins Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane in Bejoy Nambiar’s revenge drama Taish

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, who made films like Shaitaan and Wazir, will be coming back with revenge drama, Taish. The announcement was made in May this year with the lead Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, and Neha Sharma. Now, Pulkit Samrat has joined the ensemble in the lead role.

Pulkit Samrat joins Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Amit Sadh in Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama Taish

Pulkit Samrat, who is busy with the shooting of Pagalpanti, will be playing an interesting role with a lot of layers. He has begun doing workshops for the role and is trying to work out different looks. He plays a carefree guy who has a passion for bikes and girls. The shooting of Taish will commence in August in London and expected to release next year.

Meanwhile, Pulkit Samrat will be seen in multi starrer Pagalpanti helmed by Anees Bazmee. Starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Ileana D’cruz; the film is set to release on November 9.

ALSO READ: Bejoy Nambiar’s next titled Taish to star Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane and Neha Sharma

More Pages: Taish Box Office Collection

