Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to share screen space together for the first time as hosts of their upcoming non-fiction show Double Date. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the show, offering audiences a sneak peek into a light-hearted and entertaining format packed with celebrity interactions, fun games, candid moments and playful challenges.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi launch YouTube non-fiction series Double Date; Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa feature in first episode

The upcoming series promises to bring together some of the entertainment industry’s most loved celebrity couples, siblings and close friends in a relaxed setting. Going beyond regular celebrity interviews, the show aims to focus on genuine conversations and entertaining activities that showcase a more personal and fun side of its guests.

The trailer gives a glimpse of Neha and Angad participating in activities such as bowling, pizza-making, go-karting and several quirky games with their guests. The format appears to combine humour, friendship and spontaneous moments, while also allowing celebrities to open up in a more comfortable environment.

The first episode of Double Date will premiere on Thursday, May 14, on Neha Dhupia’s YouTube channel. New episodes will be released every Thursday. The opening episode will feature comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are expected to bring their trademark humour and chemistry to the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

The guest lineup for the season includes several popular celebrity duos from the entertainment industry. Among those appearing on the show are Huma Qureshi with her brother Saqib Saleem, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani, Soha Ali Khan with sister Saba Ali Khan, Aparshakti Khurana with wife Aakriti Khurana, Rhea Chakraborty with brother Showik Chakraborty, and Rasika Dugal with husband Mukul Chadda. The show will also feature appearances by Cyrus Broacha and Cyrus Sahukar among others.

Speaking about the idea behind the show, Neha and Angad shared in a joint statement, “We started Double Date because we wanted to create something together that felt genuinely fun not just for us, but for everyone watching. Having experienced both sides of conversations and interviews, we wanted to give our guests a safe and comfortable space where they could truly let loose, be goofy, vulnerable, spontaneous, and completely themselves without the fear of gotcha questions.”

They further added, “The show gave us the chance to go on crazy dates, try new things, and make unforgettable memories with our close friends, things we probably wouldn’t have done otherwise. From competing over pizza-making and bowling to go-karting and so much more, every moment has been filled with laughter, madness, honesty, and pure fun. It’s been a complete blast for all of us.”

The couple also described the show as their first major step into YouTube content creation in the non-fiction entertainment space. “It’s our first foray into YouTube for a fun non fiction series, something we’ve wanted to do for a very long time. Creating a show from scratch has been both challenging and rewarding, and doing this together makes it even more special,” they said.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia recreates first date to surprise Angad Bedi, celebrates 8 years of love and togetherness

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