Fans of the classic David Dhawan brand of cinema will have to wait just a little longer. The much-anticipated romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, has officially shifted its theatrical release. Originally slated for May 22, 2026, the film is now set to premiere on June 5, 2026.

Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will now release on June 5, 2026

A Strategic Shift

The rescheduling comes amidst a significant shake-up in the Indian film calendar. The move follows the recent announcement from the makers of the Yash-starrer Toxic, who confirmed that their high-octane actioner would no longer be releasing on its June 4 slot. This vacancy in the first week of June provided a prime window for Tips Films to position their family entertainer for a solo-led weekend.

Produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner (in association with Maximilian Films UK), the movie marks another collaboration between the father-son duo of director David Dhawan and star Varun Dhawan.

The newly released poster showcases a vibrant, chaotic energy synonymous with David Dhawan’s style. It features Varun Dhawan in a quirky pose atop twin baby strollers, flanked by leading ladies Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The poster also gives a glimpse of a stellar supporting cast, including Maniesh Paul, Mouni Roy, and veteran actors like Jimmy Sheirgill and Rakesh Bedi, hinting at a comedy of errors.

What to Expect

Positioned as a "vibrant rom-com," Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is expected to be a high-energy entertainer featuring remixed 90s hits and the signature slapstick humor that defined the David Dhawan era.

With the massive success of their previous collaborations like Main Tera Hero and Coolie No. 1, trade analysts expect this June release to be a major draw for family audiences looking for light-hearted summer entertainment.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai arrives in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.

Also Read: Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Cocktail 2: Bollywood brings back the ‘one hero, many heroines’ formula

More Pages: Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Box Office Collection

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