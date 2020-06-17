Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.06.2020 | 12:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gulabo Sitabo Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Ashish Chowdhry opens up about his mental health

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ashish Chowdhry, who was last seen as MJ Roy in Beyhadh 2, has made his name with the comedy genre in films. Taking a 180 degrees turn, Ashish Chowdhry starred in Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 as the antagonist and nailed the role to perfection. Making heads turn with his salt-and-pepper look, Ashish Chowdhry soon became a household name with this role. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, a lot of celebrities have been coming forward to share their stories and Ashish Chowdhry also opened up about his mental health in detail.

Ashish Chowdhry opens up about his mental health

He lost his sister and brother-in-law during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai and the incident was a trigger for him to slip into depression. Taking to his Twitter, Ashish wrote, “I dipped after 26/11. Even financially. And I’m clear it was my friends who saved me. They save me to date. I can only thank the universe by promising I’ll always be there for them. I’m a phone call away. And I’ve a lot of love and gratitude to give. Friends are our only earning.”

After Sushant’s demise’s news broke out, a lot of blame-game had already begun. In consideration to that, Ashish Chowdhry had tweeted, “Humans sadly have an appetite for negativity. They gorge on gossip, backbiting and judging. It’s business for some and entertainment for many. And insensitively is a more dreadful virus than coronavirus. It’s spread deep. That needs cure. We need to share sensitivity. Share love.”

Take a look at both his tweets.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta pens a heartfelt note, hopes we find joy and love with Sushant Singh Rajput’s legacy

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Police say no signs of foul play in Sushant…

Katrina Kaif is staying fit and injury free…

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Saif…

Mithun Chakraborty to not celebrate his…

Remo D’Souza says he was in talks with…

Aanand L Rai, Arjun Kapoor, Divya Khosla…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification