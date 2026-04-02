Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in informing readers about the struggles faced by Sony Pictures in getting sufficient IMAX screens and shows for their IMAX film, Project Hail Mary. On the day of its release, March 26, the Hollywood film was able to secure shows in only 6 out of 34 IMAX screens in India. Thanks to the impact of the Bollywood Hungama story, relentless efforts by the Sony Pictures team and sustained pressure from the fans, the exhibitors finally relented. From March 27, all the theatres of IMAX started playing Project Hail Mary. The demand was such that Eros Cinema even played a show at 3:45 am on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.

Project Hail Mary vs Dhurandhar The Revenge Round 2: Tussle begins over IMAX show sharing for next week; The Super Mario Galaxy Movie also joins the fray

If fans feel that the IMAX woes of Project Hail Mary were over last weekend, they are mistaken. Bollywood Hungama has learned that the studio is now once again negotiating to get IMAX shows from tomorrow, that is, Friday, April 3, when the film enters the second week. A source told us, “The distributors of both Project Hail Mary and Dhurandhar The Revenge are asking for sufficient shows in IMAX. They both reason that their film is doing extremely well in the premium format and hence, deserves to get more shows.”

The source further said, “What has complicated the matter even further is that the new Hollywood release of the week, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, also has a release in IMAX. Even they (Universal Pictures) have asked for IMAX shows. Very selected paid previews took place yesterday in India in IMAX and the occupancy was very encouraging. Hence, they feel that they, too, should get showcasing. The issue is expected to be resolved by Thursday night.”

As of 3:00 pm on April 2, only two cinemas in Mumbai have opened bookings of Project Hail Mary for tomorrow – Miraj IMAX Wadala and Eros Churchgate. The former has allotted three shows to Project Hail Mary, two shows to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and one show to Dhurandhar The Revenge. Eros has only opened plans for the 6:55 pm show of Dhurandhar The Revenge and the 11:30 pm show of Project Hail Mary. It now remains to be seen which film gets played before 6:30 in the standalone IMAX property.

Down South, Dhurandhar The Revenge will no longer play in the IMAX screen of Cinepolis Center Square, Kochi from April 3. Project Hail Mary will have four shows, while two shows have been allotted to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Broadway Cinemas Coimbatore will play two shows of Project Hail Mary. PVR Lulu Trivandrum has mysteriously commenced bookings for one show of Project Hail Mary on Saturday and 4 shows on Sunday, but not for Friday.

In short, at the time of publishing this article, only 5 out of 34 IMAX cinemas have opened bookings for the weekend. An industry insider rued, “Project Hail Mary is filmed for IMAX. Every IMAX show in the country since last Thursday has been house full or nearly full. Even weekday morning shows have registered great occupancy. It's clear that there’s tremendous demand and yet, Sony has to struggle even after the film has proved its worth. It's deeply disappointing.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Project Hail Mary producer Aditya Sood backs Ryan Gosling’s “It’s not audiences’ job to keep theatres open”: “We are in entertainment business; we’d BETTER entertain!”; opens up on Hrithik Roshan’s promotional video: “AMAZING to witness 2 LEGENDS talk about our film”

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