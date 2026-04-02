After initial reports by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Bhooth Bangla have now officially confirmed a strategic shift in the film’s release plan, along with the rollout of paid previews. The horror-comedy, backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Akshay Kumar, will now arrive a week later than originally scheduled, with advance paid previews set to begin on April 16, 2026, from 9 PM onwards.

CONFIRMED: ‘Bhooth Bangla’ shifted by a week; Paid previews begin April 16

The development comes as a calculated move within the industry, aimed at ensuring optimal theatrical space for multiple releases. Addressing the decision, Ektaa Kapoor said, “After an extensive discussion and multiple requests from our distribution partner & exhibitors across key markets, we have decided to postpone the release of Bhooth Bangla by one week. We remain committed to delivering a great cinematic experience and are confident that this decision will benefit audiences and let the film have a powerful run at the cinemas.”

She further added, “Dhurandhar: The Revenge is currently enjoying an exceptional run at the box office, which is great news for producers at large. Our exhibitors felt that giving it a clear, uninterrupted window would be in the best interest of the industry ecosystem.”

Explaining the larger strategy, Kapoor noted, “By moving Bhooth Bangla ahead by a week, we are ensuring that both films get the theatrical space, marketing focus, and audience attention they truly deserve. We believe this approach benefits everyone — the filmmakers, the exhibitors, and most importantly, the audiences who get to experience each film without compromise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay Kumar, a collaboration known for delivering popular comedy entertainers. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Cape of Good Films, the film’s teaser and music have already generated strong buzz, with the paid previews expected to offer the first audience reactions ahead of its revised release.

Also Read: SCOOP: Bhooth Bangla trailer expected to be unveiled on April 6; paid previews on April 16 under consideration

More Pages: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.