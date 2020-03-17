On Sunday, several film associations mutually announced that all film and television-related shooting will stop from March 19 to March 31 owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Hours after the announcement, filmmakers pointed out the need to set up a fund for the lakhs of daily wage workers who are a part of the federation and will be directly hit by the impending halt.

Today, the Producers guild of India held a meeting for the same and have set up a relief fund for the same. In an official media release they announced that they have set up a relief fund for daily wage earners impacted by the complete shutdown of film, television and OTT productions owing to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Producers Guild of India sets up Relief Fund for workers affected by production shutdown owing to the COVID-19 epidemic-Official Statement#SiddharthRoyKapur @kulmeetmakkar #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/OGARZbDWxl — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) March 17, 2020



Siddharth Roy Kapur who is the President of The Producer Guild of India said that they have set up a relief fund as the livelihood of daily wage earners in the industry will be impacted. "We would encourage the entire fraternity to contribute to the fund, to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult times," Siddharth Roy Kapur said in the statement.

All those wanting to contribute can mail the guild at support@producersguildindia.com and will receive information on how to go about.

