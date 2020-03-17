Singer Anup Jalota is under quarantine in a Mumbai hotel after he recently landed from London. He took to Twitter to praise the medical care and arrangements made by the civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC).

The 66-year-old singer was in Europe for a concert and was quarantined after he arrived back in Mumbai. He has been kept in a hotel in Andheri, Mumbai. In his tweet, Anup Jalota wrote, "I am in awe with the medical care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60 plus. I was taken to hotel Mirage as I landed in MUM (Mumbai) from LDN (London), a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling further spread #COVID19india." Anup Jalota accompanied his tweet with a selfie in which he wears a mask.

I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #COVID19india pic.twitter.com/y12ZssVyFP — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) March 17, 2020



Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray responded to the tweet and thanked him for praising the officials. "Thank you sir. We’re taking maximum precautions to ensure everyone who lands in Maharashtra is safe and well taken care of, as well as we secure every citizen," he wrote.

Thank you sir. We’re taking maximum precautions to ensure everyone who lands in Maharashtra is safe and well taken care of, as well as we secure every citizen https://t.co/3jXpd28Lli — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 17, 2020



Meanwhile, Anup Jalota's spokesperson in a statement said that the d=singer has shown no symptoms and has not undergone the test for COVID-19. "Anup ji hasn't gone for coronavirus test. He is alright. He is in isolation for two days for formalities, because he has just arrived from Europe tour including UK and Germany," his spokesperson said in a statement.

