Bollywood is a fraternity set abuzz with announcements that mark new entries, new projects, new launches. It is what the audience expects every time there are whispers of something new cooking in Bollywood. But there is one maverick of a man who has done it in the past and is back to repeat the history – breaking the clichés – Gaurang Doshi. The creator of Aankhen in 2002, Gaurang Doshi, returns after a long hiatus, marking his comeback with a Royal celebration. His Highness Sheikh Theyab Bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, the Sheikh of Abu Dhabi, has joined hands with Gaurang Doshi for his 3 upcoming projects in addition to many more.

Noteworthy names include Gaurang Doshi’s Aankhen Returns directed by Anees Bazmee, Happy Anniversary directed by Neeraj Pathak and Indians in Danger directed by Abbas Mastan. All three films are slated to release next year. H.H Sheikh Theyab Bin Khalifa Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan said, “I have always enjoyed Bollywood films and so do the people of Abu Dhabi. With this collaboration with Gaurang, we want to make meaningful cinema that is entertaining and enriching. This is an important step in the relationship between the two countries.”

Gaurang Doshi added, “H. H. from the Royal Family is a true visionary and has a rare talent to identify what will create opportunities. He is a wonderful person and I hope we can create magic together. Indians in Danger is the project which will be helmed by the dynamic directorial duo of Abbas Mastan. It is a film in the action, adventure and thriller space dealing with a subject that has never been explored in Indian cinema. It will have all the razzmatazz of an Abbas-Mastaan film. We are in the process of locking the cast and the project should be underway next year.”

Director duo, Abbas Mastaan said, “It’s amazing to have Gaurang make his big comeback with his own production house, Gaurang Doshi Productions. We are very excited to be associated with him and look forward to making a fantastic film together. We are also thrilled to hear about his other upcoming projects and wish him the very best! We can’t wait for this collaboration to kick off.”

H.H. of the Royal Family is looked upon as a stalwart figure committed towards the development of Abu Dhabi and this treaty between the two countries will definitely open up new avenues for Bollywood. Both the parties hope to push the boundaries of a business partnership with this collaboration and create a lifelong union between the two countries. The ground-breaking producer is ecstatic to announce a big investment in his venture by His Highness, the Sheikh of Abu Dhabi.

Gaurang Doshi was all praises for Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. He said, “I’m excited to have him onboard for Aankhen Returns, and there are many more to come. My projects are incomplete without him”.