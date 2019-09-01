Bollywood Hungama

Shraddha Kapoor stands tall in protest to protect the trees of Aarey forest

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shraddha Kapoor is currently on a roll with back to back releases and has been juggling between the promotions of Saaho and Chhichhore. The actress has managed to win our hearts yet again with her love for the environment. While Shraddha Kapoor is constantly on the run for promotional activities, she decided to join the protest to protect the 2700 trees of Aarey that are going to be chopped to build metro.

Aarey colony is one of the few places that provides a major chunk of oxygen consumed by Mumbaikars on a daily basis. As she did her bit, Shraddha Kapoor posted a picture from the protest with the caption, “Trying to do my bit. Went live on my insta sometime back to show you all how so many people have come together to stand up against this. 2700+ trees are slated to be chopped down for the Metro. Unacceptable. Shocking. As if we don’t have enough environmental issues already. As if Mumbai doesn’t have enough pollution already. And permission is granted to chop off our lungs. This HAS TO STOP. #SAVEAAREY #TRYYOURBITFORTHEENVIRONMENT @aareyforest ❤️.

Take a look at the picture.

Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho has already had a massive box office opening and her next, Chhichhore releases on September 6.

