Earlier today the first track from the Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha dropped. Titled ‘Kahani’ the track interestingly features only music and lyrics without any visuals from the film. As per Aamir Khan, this decision to not feature visuals was an intentional decision to put Pritam, Amitabh, the singers, and technicians in the spotlight because not only do they deserve to be centre stage but also the music deserves its due credit. In fact, Khan was vocal about the tracks of the film praising the album saying. “I truly believe that the songs in Laal Singh Chaddha are the soul of the film and this album has some of my career’s best songs”.

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan opens up on ‘Kahani’; says, “It’s the perfect introduction to our film”

Similarly, the film’s director Advait Chandan also seems to be rather kicked about the music of Laal Singh Chaddha. Talking about the first song, ‘Kahani’ that released today, Chandan claimed that it is his favourite, “‘Kahani’ is my most favourite song ever. Every time I felt nervous on a shoot, I would listen to this song. It's the perfect introduction to our film. Dada's melody, Amitabh's lyrics and Mohan's voice transport us directly into the world of Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Further talking about the track, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya added, "I have tried my best to encapsulate the soul of the film through the lyrics of this song. It was a beautiful experience and I am so happy that the release of this song is going to be a novel experience for all of us!"

As for the film, Laal Singh Chaddha is the adaptation of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to hit screens worldwide on August 11, 2022.

