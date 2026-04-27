The Karnataka High Court has accepted Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh’s unconditional apology in the controversy linked to his alleged mimicry of a character from Kantara: Chapter 1 during a public event last year. The court orally indicated that it is likely to dispose of the matter after taking note of the revised affidavit filed by the actor.

Karnataka HC accepts Ranveer Singh’s unconditional apology in Kantara mimicry case

The case was heard before Justice M. Nagaprasanna, where senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Ranveer Singh, informed the court that a fresh affidavit had been submitted without any conditions attached. According to the counsel, the actor had also undertaken to visit the concerned temple as a mark of respect.

The controversy began after an FIR was registered against Singh over remarks made during the 56th International Film Festival of India held in Goa. During the event, the actor was accused of mimicking a character associated with Kantara: Chapter 1 and allegedly referring to the Chamundeshwari temple deity in an objectionable manner. The complaint claimed that the remarks hurt religious sentiments and offended a deeply held belief system.

During the hearing, complainant Prashant Methel reportedly told the court that the issue was not just a legal dispute but one involving faith and community sentiment. Responding to this, the court observed that this was one reason it had not stayed the FIR earlier.

The bench also indicated that while closing the case, it may record Singh’s commitment to visit the temple within the next four weeks. The complainant further argued that public figures should treat such matters seriously and that celebrities should not take faith-related sensitivities lightly.

The court noted that it would issue an order while recording the contents of the affidavit. It also remarked that a cautionary observation may be made in the matter.

Earlier this month, Ranveer Singh had informed the court that he was willing to coordinate with the complainant regarding the language of his apology after concerns were raised that his previous affidavit did not reflect genuine remorse. The actor had approached the High Court seeking quashing of the FIR filed under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to promoting disharmony and hurting religious feelings.

With the court now taking note of the unconditional apology, the matter appears to be heading toward closure.

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