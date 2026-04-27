Actor Riteish Deshmukh has strongly reacted to controversial remarks made by spiritual leader Bageshwar Baba about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The statement triggered backlash online, with many expressing anger over the portrayal of the revered Maratha warrior king. Riteish, who is set to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his upcoming historical film Raja Shivaji, also joined the criticism and shared a powerful response on social media.

Riteish Deshmukh SLAMS Bageshwar Baba over Shivaji Maharaj comment: “Unacceptable and infuriating”

The controversy began after Bageshwar Baba claimed in a speech that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had grown tired of fighting wars and once placed his crown before Ramdas Swami, asking him to take charge of the kingdom while he rested. The remarks were widely criticised by many who felt they misrepresented history and undermined Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy.

Responding to the issue, Riteish took to X, formerly Twitter, and posted a message in Marathi. Expressing his views as a devotee and admirer of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the actor strongly objected to what he described as distorted statements.

Translated into English, Riteish wrote that when someone spreads false and twisted claims about a beloved figure like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, it is unacceptable and deeply angering for every Shiv-bhakt and Shiv-premi. He added that attempts to diminish such a towering legacy would never succeed.

He further stated that just as the Sahyadri mountain ranges have stood strong for millions of years, the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj would continue to inspire generations for crores of years to come. He described the Maratha ruler as the pride of the Kshatriya lineage, the Lord of the Throne, and the Emperor of Emperors.

कोणीतरी येतो आणि आपल्या आराध्य दैवताबद्दल काहीतरी विकृत बरळतो, एक शिवप्रेमी-शिवभक्त म्हणून हे अमान्य आणि संतापजनक आहे.

असले चौकटीत अडकवण्याचे फोल प्रयत्न काळाच्या उदरात गडप होतील. पण सह्याद्रीच्या पर्वतरांगा जशा लाखो वर्ष आधी होत्या तसंच ‘ते’ एकच नाव करोडो वर्ष भविष्यातही राहील.… — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 26, 2026

Meanwhile, the actor is preparing for the release of Raja Shivaji, one of the most anticipated historical dramas of the year. In the film, Riteish essays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The project is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the Mumbai Film Company banner and presented by Jio Studios.

Scheduled to release in theatres on May 1, Raja Shivaji will focus on the early life of the legendary ruler, tracing his dream of Swarajya and his resistance against powerful empires. The film also features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Boman Irani.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Riteish Deshmukh explains cinema cannot be limited to one format after Dhurandhar success; says, “You cannot blind yourself to the changes”

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