Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are coming together for a cross cultural wedding comedy [Read On]

Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling are coming together for the first time for a Netflix original film. While in earlier reports, it was being said that it will be like Crazy Rich Asians meet My Big Fat Greek Wedding, now it has also been learnt that the film will have an extensive Indian actors. The film is expected to be a cross cultural comedy and now reports have it that Priyanka has hired casting agents to hire as many as 20 Indian actors for the film.

While she is making her comeback in Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra also has many projects including ventures of her production house Purple Pebble Pictures. Amidst the same, the actress decided to collaborate with Mindy Kaling who will be writing the screenplay with Dan Goor. She will also be starring in the film that will also feature Priyanka. If reports are to be believed, we hear that the film will focus on portraying the diverse characters that explores the variety of ethnicity in India.

In fact, it is being said that the film has space for many actors to showcase their talents and that too not in cardboard characters. It has also been mentioned that the makers are keen on casting a few Tamil actors for some specific roles. Further, reports also suggest that the production team in India has started work on it and the recce in India will kick off somewhere in October. The film is expected to go on floor by the end of this year.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra will be reuniting with Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink that also stars Zaira Wasim as their daughter. The film is inspired by the real life events and is directed by Shonali Bose. The film will release on October 11, this year.

