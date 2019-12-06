Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tops the IMDb’s list of Indian stars for 2019

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Priyanka Chopra Jonas adds another feather to her hat where she occupied the first position on IMDb’s list of Indian actors 2019. Currently, in Marrakech, she received an award at the Marrakech International Film Festival for her contribution to cinema and she even took to her social media to share pictures from the event.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas tops the IMDB’s list of Indian stars for 2019

IMDb has released its list of top Indian stars of 2019 and Priyanka Chopra has topped the list! The top ten stars include Disha Patani, Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala in order.

Congratulations to the celebs that made it to the top 10 of this list! Did your favourite actor/actress make it to the list? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: YAY! Priyanka Chopra Jonas receives UNICEF's Danny Kay Humanitarian Award

