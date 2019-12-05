We’re all aware that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF and has been doing her best to help the others. She has visited parts of Africa where she interacted with people and helped them learn English. Being the desi girl that she is, Priyanka ended up teaching them a few of famous Bollywood steps and they were more than happy to learn.

Recently, at a function held in New York called the UNICEF Snowflake Ball, Diane von Furstenberg presented the Danny Kay Humanitarian Award to Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her work and dedication towards children. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra accompanied her for the event and couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.

Take a look at Priyanka’s pictures from the event and her speech.

Just when we thought she couldn’t be more perfect! Well Deserved, PC!

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas to be honoured for her contribution to cinema at the Marrakech International Film Festival