We’re all aware that Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF and has been doing her best to help the others. She has visited parts of Africa where she interacted with people and helped them learn English. Being the desi girl that she is, Priyanka ended up teaching them a few of famous Bollywood steps and they were more than happy to learn.
Recently, at a function held in New York called the UNICEF Snowflake Ball, Diane von Furstenberg presented the Danny Kay Humanitarian Award to Priyanka Chopra Jonas for her work and dedication towards children. Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra accompanied her for the event and couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.
Take a look at Priyanka’s pictures from the event and her speech.
Thank you @therealdvf for taking the time and effort to present this award to me. Coming from a woman who has a long, distinguished list of accomplishments… it means so much. Diane has this amazing ability to make everyone she meets feel empowered. Thank you for showering your power on me, yet again, last night. @unicef @unicefindia @unicefusa #UNICEFSnowFlake
I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life. Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support. @natashapal for being here. @danasupnick @anjula_acharia @loumtaylor @sonyaguardo
