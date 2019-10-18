Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan is fine, just a routine hospital visit

BySubhash K. Jha

The ghoulish pleasure that the yellow sections of entertainment journalism get in spotting a celebrity at a hospital is a theme worthy of deep psycho-analysis. The number of times Amitabh Bachchan has been put into hospital, rightly or wrongly, can fill up an entire ledger book of visitors.

Amitabh Bachchan is fine, just a routine hospital visit

But this time the certainty with which the scandal-mongers are probing into Mr Bachchan’s medical history to conclude that he is in hospital for a liver condition, is symptomatic of an illness that plagues entertainment journalism today.

For those who are anxious about the mega-star’s health I have it from a family member that he is well. “He’s fine. He is just in (the hospital) for routine check-ups, so no need for any alarm,” says the family member adding that he will be home very shortly.

While the mega-star’s legions of fan may sigh in relief a question that the media needs to ask is, are sensational headlines more important than the truth about the health of India’s most beloved actor?

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs. 51 lakhs to Bihar CM relief fund

