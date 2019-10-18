The ghoulish pleasure that the yellow sections of entertainment journalism get in spotting a celebrity at a hospital is a theme worthy of deep psycho-analysis. The number of times Amitabh Bachchan has been put into hospital, rightly or wrongly, can fill up an entire ledger book of visitors.

But this time the certainty with which the scandal-mongers are probing into Mr Bachchan’s medical history to conclude that he is in hospital for a liver condition, is symptomatic of an illness that plagues entertainment journalism today.

For those who are anxious about the mega-star’s health I have it from a family member that he is well. “He’s fine. He is just in (the hospital) for routine check-ups, so no need for any alarm,” says the family member adding that he will be home very shortly.

While the mega-star’s legions of fan may sigh in relief a question that the media needs to ask is, are sensational headlines more important than the truth about the health of India’s most beloved actor?