With more work coming her way, Priyanka Chopra is ensuring to be part of inclusive projects as an actor and a producer. The actress has now signed a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon, according to Variety.

"I didn’t think as a 13-year-old when I was watching TV that something was missing, but now as I’m older, I wonder if I would have been a lot more confident in high school if I would have not been afraid of every other person that looked different than me,” said Chopra Jonas. “I wonder if I wouldn’t have put my head down and walked in the hallways feeling like a unicorn that everyone was staring at. I wonder if that would have changed my high school experience. I think it would have.”

Priyanka Chopra already has a couple of projects in the pipeline with Amazon. She will star in Russo Brothers' production Citadel which stars Richard Madden in the lead role. She is also producing a reality series called Sangeet with her husband Nick Jonas which will revolve around Indian sangeet ceremonies.

The actress wants to be more female stories with her new deal. "My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling,” Priyanka Chopra Jonas told Variety. “Amazon is such a great partner to do that because their reach and outlook is so global. My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has two Netflix productions in the pipeline - We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is also working on a wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and biopic on Ma Anand Sheela. Besides these projects, she will star in Keanu Reeves' The Matrix 4.

