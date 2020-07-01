The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is extending invitations to join the organization to 819 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures. Every year, a bunch of Indian celebrities are invited to become new members.

Amongst the actors, Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan have been sent invitations. The Academy has recognized Alia's stupendous work in films like Gully Boy and Raazi. Hrithik Roshan has been recognized for his work in Jodha Akbar and Super 30.

Academy Award-winning film Parasite actors Park So-Dam, Choi Woo-Shik, Lee Jung-Eun, Jo Yeo-Jeong, Jang Hye-Jin are also amongst the new members.

Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Awkwafina, Zazie Beets, Eva Longoria, Constance Wu, John David Washington are few of the names amongst the Hollywood celebrities.

Casting Director Nandini Shrikent who did casting for Life Of Pi and Gully Boy, Costume Designer Neeta Lulla, Documentary directors Nishtha Jain (Gulabi Gang, Lakshmi and Me), Amit Madheshiya (The Hour of Lynching, The Cinema Travellers), Producer Priya Swaminathan, Music producer Nainita Desai (The Reason I Jump, For Sama), VFX supervisor Vishal Anand (Bharat, War) are some of the new Indian members at The Academy.

The 2020 class is 45% women, 36% underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 49% international from 68 countries. There are 75 Oscar® nominees, including 15 winners, and five recipients of Scientific and Technical Awards. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy’s membership in 2020.

“The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travelers in the motion picture arts and sciences. We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now,” said Academy President David Rubin in a statement.

The Academy Awards 2021 will take place on April 25, 2021.

