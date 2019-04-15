Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 15.04.2019 | 8:45 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Did Priyanka Chopra help reunite the Jonas Brothers?

BySubhash K. Jha

While Yoko Ono’s relationship with the legendary John Lennon is said to have been one of the primary reasons why the band Beatles broke up, Priyanka Chopra who is now married to Nick Jonas is being credited with bringing her husband back together with his two brothers.

Did Priyanka Chopra help reunite the Jonas Brothers

Their band known as the Jonas Brothers comprising the brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick, split up in 2013 after 8 years of being together. But now barely months after Nick’s marriage to Priyanka Chopra, the Band has regrouped to formally release a new album on March 1.

While the Jonas family rejoices it is being said that the new member of family, Priyanka, played a big hand in bringing the brothers together. “Priyanka encouraged her husband Nick to re-open dialogue on their association as a band. Since it was Nick who is said to have broken the band, Priyanka personally played the doting sister-in-law to Kevin and Joe and coaxed them to sit with her husband for conversations on re-grouping. If it wasn’t for Priyanka, the Jonas’ new album Sucker wouldn’t have happened,” says a source in the know.

All we can say is, good going, Priyanka. Let the music flow. A musical collaboration with her husband Nick is now on the cards.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra made India proud by joining Oprah Winfrey at the 10th Annual Women In the World Summit!

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Me Too - Priyanka Chopra REVEALS that she is…

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Mindy Kaling…

Alia Bhatt’s Osho movie plans shelved…

Here’s what Parineeti Chopra had to say…

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo REVEALS…

Is Priyanka Chopra really happy about…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification