Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati passed away at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable contributions to Indian cinema and dance. Her death was announced on October 15, 2025, triggering an outpouring of tributes from fellow celebrities and fans alike.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh, who learned dance from Madhumati, shared a heartfelt message on social media, calling her “our teacher and guide” and expressing deep sorrow: “Rest in peace, Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from many of us who learnt dancing from this legend”.​

Akshay Kumar, who was one of her students and often credits Madhumati as his first dance guru, paid a touching tribute on social media, saying, “My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti.” He shared a nostalgic picture from his dance academy days, highlighting her profound influence on his career.​

Born in Maharashtra in 1938, Madhumati began her career as a dance performer in 1957. She was trained in multiple classical forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, and Kathakali, and became known for her expressive dance style in films like Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, and Mujhe Jeene Do.

Madhumati was also known for her personal life, having married respected dancer Deepak Manohar at age 19 despite her mother’s reservations. She was celebrated for her graceful performances, and many actors, including Akshay Kumar, regard her as a key influence and mentor in their dance journeys.

Madhumati’s passing was mourned by the entire film fraternity. Her last rites and the cause of her death are yet to be officially announced, but her impact on Indian dance and cinema remains immortal.

Bollywood Hungama offers its heartfelt condolences to Madhumati’s family and loved ones.

