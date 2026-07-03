25 years after Lagaan, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar are reuniting on another sports drama, which is scheduled to go on floors in October 2026. The film is based on the life of Lala Amarnath, and set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition between India and Pakistan.

SCOOP: After Lagaan, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s next is titled Lalkaar

While the prep work is going on in full swing, Bollywood Hungama has learnt from industry sources that the reunion of Aamir and Ashu has got a title, and it's sure to blow away the minds of audiences. According to reliable sources, the duo have decided to call their film Lalkaar. "After Lagaan, it's time for Lalkaar. The title instils instant recall to their cult, and also promises something new. Much like Lagaan, this one too is a strong emotional saga set against the backdrop of cricket," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Apart from Aamir, the makers are on the lookout to cast another actor as the second lead, and the announcement of the same will be made soon. The film is written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, with Excel Entertainment as the producer.

Stay tuned for more updates on Lalkaar only on Bollywood Hungama.

Also Read: 25 Years Of Lagaan: Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh bring film’s nostalgia alive; watch

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