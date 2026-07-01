Priyadarshan has confirmed that his next film will star Akshay Kumar. The Tips-backed comedy thriller is reportedly set to go on floors by the end of 2026.

Fans of the Hera Pheri franchise were recently disappointed after producer Firoz Nadiadwala confirmed that Priyadarshan would not be directing Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker later verified the development himself, putting an end to speculation surrounding his involvement in the long-awaited comedy sequel.

Priyadarshan confirms ninth film with Akshay Kumar after Hera Pheri 3 exit

The update came as a setback for fans, especially since the Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan combination has delivered several memorable comedy films over the years. Excitement around the duo had already been revived with Bhooth Bangla, which marked their reunion after several years. They are also collaborating on the upcoming film Haiwaan, co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

Now, a fresh report suggests that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are preparing to join forces once again for what will be their ninth film together.

Comedy thriller to begin by the end of the year

According to a report by Mid-Day, Priyadarshan's next directorial after exiting Hera Pheri 3 will be a comedy thriller featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film will reportedly be produced by Tips and is expected to go on floors towards the end of 2026.

A source told the publication, "Priyadarshan has written the story, which is a combination of fun and thrills. The film will roll by the year-end, most likely in December. Akki and he are excited about the project because though he has attempted comedies and thrillers in the past, he feels this belongs to a genre that he hasn't attempted before. He will develop the screenplay with Rohan Shankar, who also worked on Bhooth Bangla."

Priyadarshan confirms the collaboration

Earlier reports had suggested that Priyadarshan would spend the second half of 2026 directing a dramedy starring Pankaj Tripathi before moving on to a film with Mohanlal. However, both projects have reportedly been postponed.

When contacted by Mid-Day, Priyadarshan confirmed the latest development, saying, "My next film is with Akshay Kumar and Tips."

While the filmmaker did not reveal further details about the project, his statement confirms that the collaboration is officially in place.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla trailer launch: Priyadarshan on what has changed in Akshay Kumar, Tabu since Hera Pheri: “Their hair has reduced!”; Akshay reveals lesser-known fact: “38 years ago, I used to pick up Tabu and attend dance class”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.