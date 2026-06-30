Priyadarshan has confirmed he is not associated with Hera Pheri 3 after producer Firoz Nadiadwala ruled out his involvement.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has confirmed that he is not associated with Hera Pheri 3, shortly after producer Firoz Nadiadwala clarified that the veteran director is not involved in the much-awaited comedy sequel. While Nadiadwala maintained that the project is progressing in the right direction, Priyadarshan offered a more cautious outlook, stating that the film's future remains uncertain due to legal and personal issues.

Priyadarshan confirms he is not part of Hera Pheri 3 after Firoz Nadiadwala’s clarification; says film’s future remains uncertain

Firoz Nadiadwala says Priyadarshan is not part of the film

During an interview with Variety India, producer Firoz Nadiadwala was asked about Priyadarshan's reported association with Hera Pheri 3. Dismissing the speculation, he said, "No, Priyadarshan is not part of it." Sharing an update on the film's progress, the producer added, "Things are on track and moving in the right direction."

Hera Pheri 3 has witnessed several delays and changes in direction over the years, leading to frequent speculation surrounding its development. While Nadiadwala's remarks suggest that the project is moving ahead, the makers are yet to announce details regarding the shooting schedule or release date.

Priyadarshan confirms his exit

Reacting to Nadiadwala's statement, Priyadarshan confirmed that he is currently not involved with the film. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, "What Feroze has said, is true. I am not associated with Hera Pheri 3 at the present."

He further expressed doubts about whether the film would eventually be made. "To the best of my knowledge, Hera Pheri 3 will never hit the screen due to lots of legal issues and personal conflicts. Whether I am involved or not is unimportant," Priyadarshan said.

The Hera Pheri franchise has undergone several creative shifts over the years. The original Hera Pheri, released in 2000, was directed by Priyadarshan and went on to become one of Hindi cinema's most loved comedy films. Its sequel, Phir Hera Pheri (2006), was directed by the late Neeraj Vora.

In 2018, filmmaker Indra Kumar was officially announced as the director of Hera Pheri 3. However, he later exited the project. This was followed by reports suggesting that Priyadarshan would return to direct the third instalment, sparking excitement among fans of the franchise.

Also Read: Firoz Nadiadwala confirms Hera Pheri 3 is happening ‘very soon’; opens up about Welcome To The Jungle, “We can guarantee effort, not result”

More Pages: Hera Pheri 3 Box Office Collection

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