Amazon MX Player, India's leading free, premium, ad-supported video streaming service, today dropped the trailer for Season 2 of its original revenge drama Ab Hoga Hisaab, following the exceptional audience response to its debut season. Since its premiere on June 18, the series has struck a powerful chord with viewers, earning widespread appreciation for its gripping narrative and compelling performances. Riding on this momentum, Amazon MX Player is bringing back the series with a second season sooner than anticipated. Produced by Arré Studio, Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2 is all set to premiere on July 3, 2026.

Ab Hoga Hisaab season 2 to start streaming from July 3 on Amazon MX Player; trailer out

The Season 2 trailer picks up exactly where the first season ended. Bobby, played by Shaheer, is consumed by a single mission: finding his brother Bunty, portrayed by Avinash Mishra, and is willing to go further than ever before to uncover the truth. His search leads him into the world of Goldy, played by Sanjay Kapoor, one of the most influential and guarded men around. But gaining access is easier said than done. Goldy is not someone who trusts easily, forcing Bobby to earn every inch of his confidence. As Bobby slowly gets closer, hidden truths begin to emerge, and cracks start to show. Goldy’s faith in Bobby begins to waver, turning what started as an uneasy alliance into a dangerous game of suspicion, betrayal and conflict.

Led by Sanjay Kapoor and Shaheer, alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Mouni Roy, Avinash Mishra, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Harman Singha, and Aasheema Vardaan in pivotal roles, Season 2 promises deeper layers, higher stakes, and twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Amogh Dusad, Director and Head of Content, Amazon MX Player, said, “The response to Ab Hoga Hisaab has been truly heartwarming. Seeing viewers so deeply invested in the world of the series has been incredibly rewarding for everyone involved. At Amazon MX Player, we are committed to telling stories that are deeply rooted in India and resonate with audiences across the country, for free. The love this series has received is a testament to that vision, and we are excited to continue the journey with Season 2.”

Portraying the character of Bobby Manocha, Shaheer shared, “The love that audiences have showered on Ab Hoga Hisaab has been truly humbling. I’m grateful to Amazon MX Player for bringing Season 2 sooner than any of us expected. It's a direct result of the warmth viewers have given this story. Bobby's desperation in Season 2 is unlike anything we've seen from him before. He's willing to do whatever it takes to find Bunty, even if it means stepping into dangerous territory and playing a game he may not be able to control. The trailer offers just a glimpse of how far he's willing to go, and how much he stands to lose along the way.”

Sanjay Kapoor, essaying the role of Goldy Sekhon, shared, “Goldy has always been a character full of surprises, and Season 2 takes his journey to a whole new level. As trust begins to crack and loyalties are tested, viewers will see sides of him they've never seen before. We're incredibly grateful for the love the show and Goldy Sekhon has received in the first season on Amazon MX Player, and I can't wait for audiences to experience a season that's bigger, more intense, and packed with unexpected twists."

Mouni Roy added, “The overwhelming response to Season 1 has been truly heartening, and I'm so happy that audiences won't have to wait long for Season 2. This season explores new dimensions of my character, uncovering emotions, motivations, and complexities that haven't been seen before. There are plenty of surprises in store, and I can't wait for viewers to join her on this next chapter of the journey.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, “The love audiences have shown Ab Hoga Hisaab has been incredible, and I'm thrilled that Season 2 is returning sooner than expected. There's a lot more in store this season, and I can't wait for viewers to see how the story unfolds.”

Namit Sharma, CEO, Arré Studio, added, “Ab Hoga Hisaab is a story we have believed in deeply. It is built on raw emotion, authentic characters, and a world that feels both specific and universally relatable. The audience response has reaffirmed that belief in the most gratifying way. We are delighted to continue this journey with Amazon MX Player and look forward to bringing a lot more drama and colour in the narrative in season 2 as the conflict between Bobby and Goldy becomes more intense.”

Director Divyanshu Malhotra said, “The first season of Ab Hoga Hisaab introduced audiences to a world where every character carried their own truth and every choice had a consequence. Season 2 takes those choices to their natural conclusion. Relationships are tested, loyalties are challenged, and every character is forced to confront the cost of their decisions. We are grateful for the love the show has received on Amazon MX Player and can’t wait for the viewers to experience what this season has in store.”

Ab Hoga Hisaab Season 2 is coming on 3rd July. And the hisaab is far from over. The series will be streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, the Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, JioTV and Airtel Xstream.

Also Read: Mouni Roy opens up about friendship, family and unforgettable memories on Ab Hoga Hisaab sets: “It felt less like a shoot and more like a family”

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