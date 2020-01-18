Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is currently shooting for her debut film Prithviraj. The actress will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in her first film. Recently, Manushi spoke about acting on screen and working with Akshay Kumar.

Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita, who is Akshay Kumar’s character’s love interest. She said that it is an honour to be a part of an Akshay Kumar film and she is getting to learn from someone who is the best in the industry. She is aware that she has to put in a lot of hard work to prove herself and is prepared for the same. The former Miss World finds the process of becoming an actor creatively satisfying.

Manushi Chhillar is making her debut under the banner of Yash Raj Films. She said that the production house has shown faith in her by making her a part of one of their biggest films,. She said that she feels like a kid in a candy store and is learning new aspects of film making and acting each day.

The film, directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi’s film is scheduled to release on Diwali 2020.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar to get into character for Prithviraj Chauhan