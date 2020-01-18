Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.01.2020 | 10:41 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Good Newwz Chhapaak Panga Mardaani 2 Dabangg 3
follow us on

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar says it is an honour to be a part of an Akshay Kumar film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar is currently shooting for her debut film Prithviraj. The actress will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar in her first film. Recently, Manushi spoke about acting on screen and working with Akshay Kumar.

Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar says it is an honour to be a part of an Akshay Kumar film

Manushi Chhillar will be seen playing the role of Sanyogita, who is Akshay Kumar’s character’s love interest. She said that it is an honour to be a part of an Akshay Kumar film and she is getting to learn from someone who is the best in the industry. She is aware that she has to put in a lot of hard work to prove herself and is prepared for the same. The former Miss World finds the process of becoming an actor creatively satisfying.

Manushi Chhillar is making her debut under the banner of Yash Raj Films. She said that the production house has shown faith in her by making her a part of one of their biggest films,. She said that she feels like a kid in a candy store and is learning new aspects of film making and acting each day.

The film, directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi’s film is scheduled to release on Diwali 2020.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar to get into character for Prithviraj Chauhan

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Malang: Anil Kapoor says it was challenging…

Emraan Hashmi’s next film titled Harami: The…

Exclusive: Himesh Reshammiya collaborates…

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja invited to speak at the…

SCOOP: Riteish Deshmukh replaces R Madhavan…

Mumbai businessman gets three years in jail…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification