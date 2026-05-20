Pritam and Pedro teaser: Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir to make his debut; show to stream from July 3

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has unveiled the teaser of his upcoming streaming project Pritam and Pedro, offering audiences a glimpse into a quirky world filled with cybercrime, confusion, humour and unexpected chaos. Marking Hirani’s much-awaited OTT debut, the series is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 3.

Pritam and Pedro teaser: Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir to make his debut; show to stream from July 3

The teaser introduces Vir Hirani as Pritam and Arshad Warsi as Pedro, two completely different personalities who appear to find themselves trapped in bizarre situations involving crime, misunderstandings and madness in Goa. The short preview hints at a chaotic yet entertaining ride packed with comedy, mystery and emotional warmth, elements often associated with Rajkumar Hirani’s storytelling style.

The series also features Vikrant Massey in the role of Martin, alongside veteran actors Boman Irani and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. While the teaser keeps major plot details under wraps, it establishes an offbeat tone with a mix of humour, confusion and crime-driven twists.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Avinash Arun, Pritam and Pedro appears to blend slice-of-life comedy with mystery against the vibrant backdrop of Goa. The teaser showcases mismatched personalities navigating messy situations, while also hinting at a larger cybercrime angle woven into the narrative.

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The makers described the show as a world “where data meets danda, chaos meets confusion,” teasing a story that combines unconventional characters with unpredictable circumstances. The chemistry between Vir Hirani and Arshad Warsi emerges as one of the key highlights of the teaser, with the duo appearing to bring contrasting energies to the narrative.

Rajkumar Hirani, known for blockbuster films such as 3 Idiots, PK and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., is stepping into the streaming space for the first time with this project. Over the years, Hirani’s work has earned appreciation for combining socially relevant themes with humour and emotional storytelling, and Pritam and Pedro seem to carry traces of that signature style.

The teaser has already sparked curiosity among viewers, especially with its ensemble cast and unusual premise. With comedy, mystery and confusion at its core, the show promises an unpredictable ride when it arrives on streaming platforms this July.

Pritam and Pedro will begin streaming from July 3 exclusively on JioHotstar.

Also Read:Rajkumar Hirani’s first web show Pritam and Pedro to stream on JioHotstar from July 3

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