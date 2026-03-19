Prime Video’s It Starts Here event: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba reveals, “Naagzilla is Hera Pheri meets Fukrey in an icchadhaari world”

Producers Karan Johar, Mahaveer Jain, Divyansh Jain, Apoorva Mehta and director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba promoted their much awaited film Naagzilla at Prime Video’s It Starts Here event.

Prime Video’s It Starts Here event: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba reveals, “Naagzilla is Hera Pheri meets Fukrey in an icchadhaari world”

A quirky motion poster of Naagzilla, featuring lead actor Kartik Aaryan, was exclusively shown to the attendees and got a great response.

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba explained how he ensured that Naagzilla is different from other films, “With creature features, one tends to lean towards fear and violence. But the unique thing we are bringing with this film is comedy. Of course, we haven't compromised on the scale and visuals.”

Mrighdeep Singh Lamba continued, “The film is mixed with humour and lot of bizarre situations and oddball characters. Usually in my filmography, I try to bring reality and fantasy in the same wavelength. Naagzilla shows that icchadhaari nags are co-existing with us. That makes it unique. It's like Hera Pheri meets Fukrey in an icchadhaari world.”

Also Read: After Daldal and Subedaar, Aditya Rawal headlines Prime Video’s Tax Department Story; Ravi Kishan to play antagonist

More Pages: Naagzilla Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.