San Diego Comic-Con: Prime Video announces Matthew Needham as the voice of The Joker in Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two

Today, Prime Video revealed Matthew Needham (House of the Dragon) as the voice of “The Joker” during the Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel for the highly anticipated animated noir series kicked off the world premiere screening of the first episode from Season Two. Following the screening, executive producers James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne and series voice cast Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Needham had a lively conversation about the show and what fans can expect for this thrilling new season.

San Diego Comic-Con: Prime Video announces Matthew Needham as the voice of The Joker in Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two

At the end of the panel, Amazon Luna shared the trailer for their upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader - Chronicles game which will launch on July 31, to coincide with the Season Two premiere. Batman: Caped Crusader - Chronicles will be available to Prime members and Luna subscribers on the Luna app in the U.S., UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Portugal, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two will be available to stream as a binge release on Friday, July 31, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Season One of the series is critically acclaimed and Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with all episodes available to stream now.

The series stars the ensemble cast of Hamish Linklater, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, Krystal Joy Brown, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Ronan Raftery, Jamie Chung, Matthew Needham, Wunmi Mosaku, Laraine Newman, Grey DeLisle, John DiMaggio, Zach Hoffman, William Salyers, Josh Brener, Bumper Robinson, Cedric Yarbrough, Tom Kenny, Roger Craig Smith, Blythe Melin, Fryda Wolff, Kevin Michael Richardson, Juliet Donenfeld and Robin Atkin Downes.

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