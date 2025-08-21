Prime Video today announced the premiere date for its heartwarming and valiant film—Songs of Paradise, inspired by the extraordinary story and journey of Padma Shri award recipient Raj Begum. Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, the story blends music, defiance, and the indomitable spirit of Kashmir’s first prominent playback singer, who not only inspired women in the region but also carved a cultural movement in the industry.

Prime Video announces the global premiere of Songs of Paradise, a biopic on Kashmir’s first prominent playback singer Raj Begum

Directed by Danish Renzu, and written by him, along with Niranjan Iyengar and Sunayana Kachroo, Songs of Paradise boasts of a stellar cast featuring Saba Azad and Soni Razdan, embodying the lead role of Noor Begum in two different time periods, alongside Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey. A poignant tribute to resilience, sense of identity, and courage set against the breathtaking backdrop of the valley, Songs of Paradise will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 29 in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

“At Prime Video, we believe in the power of storytelling that can entertain, inspire, and foster a deeper connection with our wide range of audiences,” said Manish Menghani, director & head of content licensing, Prime Video, India. “Songs of Paradise offers a fresh and emotional perspective–rooted in Kashmir’s rich musical legacy and brings to life a remarkable lesser-known true story of resilience and independence, anchored by an extraordinary legacy and powerful performances. We’re proud to showcase this moving tale to audiences in over 200 countries and territories through our strong and successful partnership with Excel Entertainment.”

“Songs of Paradise is the timeless tale of a champion and torchbearer for artists from the culturally rich land of Kashmir layered with emotion, heritage, and hope. The film beautifully unfolds the chapters from the life of Padma Shri awardee, Noor Begum, whose voice not only made her the pride of the region but also inspired generations to come. We are glad to be associated with Danish Renzu in telling this unique and powerful story along with Prime Video - a true partner that shares the same vision and enables us to take this story to audiences across the globe,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, Excel Entertainment.

Director and writer—Danish Renzu added, “Songs of Paradise is a heartfelt tribute to Padma Shri recipient Raj Begum, the first female voice at Radio Kashmir. The film tells an emotionally stirring story inspired by her music, legacy, and grit during a time when societal restrictions bound women within both emotional and cultural confines. It is the story of a woman who dared to dream when dreaming itself was an unspoken taboo. Saba Azad and Soni Razdan beautifully embody the protagonist across two distinct phases of life in this poignant portrait of a true legend, complemented by unmissable performances from a stellar ensemble cast. Thanks to Prime Video, audiences across the world will now be able to witness her story—one that has long deserved a place of pride.”

